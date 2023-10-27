When the New Jersey Devils face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nathan Bastian score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bastian stats and insights

  • Bastian is yet to score through five games this season.
  • He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
  • Bastian has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 22 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.