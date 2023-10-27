When the New Jersey Devils face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nathan Bastian score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bastian stats and insights

Bastian is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Bastian has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 22 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.