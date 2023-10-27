In the upcoming tilt against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Nico Hischier to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hischier stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Hischier has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Hischier has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 22 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.