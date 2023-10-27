Will Nico Hischier Score a Goal Against the Sabres on October 27?
In the upcoming tilt against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Nico Hischier to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hischier stats and insights
- In two of six games this season, Hischier has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- Hischier has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are conceding 22 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.