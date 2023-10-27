Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Hischier in that upcoming Devils-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nico Hischier vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hischier Season Stats Insights

Hischier has averaged 17:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In two of six games this year, Hischier has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Hischier has recorded a point twice this year in six games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Hischier has yet to put up an assist this season through six games.

Hischier's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hischier has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hischier Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 22 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 6 Games 3 2 Points 4 2 Goals 0 0 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.