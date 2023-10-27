Nico Hischier Game Preview: Devils vs. Sabres - October 27
Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Hischier in that upcoming Devils-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Nico Hischier vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Hischier Season Stats Insights
- Hischier has averaged 17:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).
- In two of six games this year, Hischier has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- Hischier has recorded a point twice this year in six games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.
- Hischier has yet to put up an assist this season through six games.
- Hischier's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Hischier has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Hischier Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have conceded 22 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 22nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|6
|Games
|3
|2
|Points
|4
|2
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|4
