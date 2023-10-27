Will Nikolai Knyzhov find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Nikolai Knyzhov score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Knyzhov stats and insights

  • Knyzhov is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Knyzhov has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 35 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.8 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

