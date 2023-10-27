Ondrej Palat will be among those in action Friday when his New Jersey Devils face the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center. There are prop bets for Palat available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Ondrej Palat vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat has averaged 14:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Palat has yet to score a goal this season through six games played.

He has two games with a point this season, but in six contests Palat has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

In two of six contests this year, Palat has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Palat goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Palat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 22 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 6 Games 2 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

