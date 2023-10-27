The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Owen Power score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Power stats and insights

Power is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Power has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 22 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

