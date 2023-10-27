If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Sauk County
  • Dodge County
  • Milwaukee County
  • La Crosse County
  • Racine County
  • Florence County
  • Brown County
  • Dane County
  • Manitowoc County
  • Columbia County

    • Ozaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Port Washington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Port Washington, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cedarburg High School at Homestead High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Mequon, WI
    • Conference: North Shore
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.