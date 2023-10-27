When the Buffalo Sabres square off against the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

  • Dahlin is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 22 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.3 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

