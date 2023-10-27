Rasmus Dahlin Game Preview: Sabres vs. Devils - October 27
The Buffalo Sabres, including Rasmus Dahlin, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Considering a wager on Dahlin? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Rasmus Dahlin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)
Sabres vs Devils Game Info
|Sabres vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Devils Prediction
|Sabres vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Devils Player Props
|How to Watch Sabres vs Devils
Dahlin Season Stats Insights
- In 7 games this season, Dahlin has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 24:13 on the ice per game.
- Dahlin has yet to score a goal through seven games this year.
- Dahlin has a point in six of seven games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.
- In six of seven games this year, Dahlin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability that Dahlin hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.
Dahlin Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 22 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 12th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|7
|Games
|3
|7
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|1
