The Buffalo Sabres, including Rasmus Dahlin, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Considering a wager on Dahlin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Sabres vs Devils Game Info

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Dahlin has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 24:13 on the ice per game.

Dahlin has yet to score a goal through seven games this year.

Dahlin has a point in six of seven games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In six of seven games this year, Dahlin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Dahlin hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 22 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 7 Games 3 7 Points 1 0 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

