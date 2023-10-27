Can we expect Reese Johnson scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at 6:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 57 games last season, Johnson scored -- but just one goal each time.

Johnson produced zero points on the power play last season.

Johnson's shooting percentage last season was 7.4%. He averaged 0.8 shots per game.

Golden Knights 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Golden Knights allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.

The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

