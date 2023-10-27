Seth Jones will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights play on Friday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Jones are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Seth Jones vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Jones Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Jones has averaged 25:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Through seven games this year, Jones has yet to score a goal.

Despite recording points in three of seven games this season, Jones has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In three of seven games this season, Jones has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Jones goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Jones has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jones Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+14) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 4 3 Points 1 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

