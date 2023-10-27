In the upcoming tilt against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Tage Thompson to light the lamp for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Thompson has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Thompson has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Thompson's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 4.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 22 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

