Tage Thompson will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Prop bets for Thompson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Tage Thompson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sabres vs Devils Game Info

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Thompson has averaged 18:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Thompson has a goal in two of the seven games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

In two of seven games this season Thompson has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Thompson has had an assist in one of seven games this year.

The implied probability that Thompson goes over his points over/under is 64.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Thompson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Thompson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 7 Games 3 4 Points 1 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.