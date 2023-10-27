Taylor Raddysh will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights meet at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Does a bet on Raddysh interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Raddysh has averaged 16:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Raddysh has scored a goal in one of seven games this season.

In two of seven games this year, Raddysh has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Raddysh has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

The implied probability that Raddysh goes over his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Raddysh has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +14 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 4 2 Points 2 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

