Will Thomas Bordeleau score a goal when the San Jose Sharks face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Thomas Bordeleau score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bordeleau stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Bordeleau scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 35 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.8 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

