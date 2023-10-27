Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils will play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. There are prop bets for Meier available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Timo Meier vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Meier Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Meier has averaged 16:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Meier has scored a goal in one of six games this season.

Meier has registered a point in a game three times this year over six games played, with multiple points in two games.

In three of six games this year, Meier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Meier goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Meier has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Meier Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 22 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 6 Games 4 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.