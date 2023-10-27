In the upcoming matchup versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Tomas Hertl to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

Hertl has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hertl averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.8 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

