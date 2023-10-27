Tomas Hertl and the San Jose Sharks will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Considering a wager on Hertl? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Tomas Hertl vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

Hertl has averaged 20:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Hertl has scored a goal in one of seven games this season.

In four of seven games this year, Hertl has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hertl has posted an assist in a game three times this year in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

Hertl's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Hertl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 7 Games 3 5 Points 2 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

