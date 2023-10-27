On Friday at 6:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Tyler Johnson going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Johnson has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 27.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

