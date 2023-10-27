The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Toffoli light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

Toffoli has scored in three of six games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Toffoli's shooting percentage is 25%, and he averages four shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 22 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

