The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Toffoli light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

  • Toffoli has scored in three of six games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Toffoli's shooting percentage is 25%, and he averages four shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 22 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

