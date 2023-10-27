Tyler Toffoli Game Preview: Devils vs. Sabres - October 27
Tyler Toffoli will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres face off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Prop bets for Toffoli in that upcoming Devils-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Tyler Toffoli vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Toffoli Season Stats Insights
- In 6 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.
- In three of six games this year Toffoli has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Toffoli has recorded a point in a game five times this year over six games played, with multiple points in two games.
- In three of six games this season, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability that Toffoli goes over his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Toffoli has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.
Toffoli Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have given up 22 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -3 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|6
|Games
|2
|9
|Points
|4
|6
|Goals
|2
|3
|Assists
|2
