Tyler Toffoli will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres face off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Prop bets for Toffoli in that upcoming Devils-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In three of six games this year Toffoli has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Toffoli has recorded a point in a game five times this year over six games played, with multiple points in two games.

In three of six games this season, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Toffoli goes over his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Toffoli has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 22 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 6 Games 2 9 Points 4 6 Goals 2 3 Assists 2

