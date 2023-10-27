In the upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect William Eklund to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

Eklund has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

Eklund has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes one shot per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 35 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.8 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

