The San Jose Sharks, William Eklund included, will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Eklund interest you? Our stats and information can help.

William Eklund vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Eklund has averaged 16:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Eklund has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Eklund has registered a point twice this season in seven games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Eklund has had an assist in one of seven games this season.

Eklund's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 25.6% chance of Eklund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eklund Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 7 Games 1 2 Points 1 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

