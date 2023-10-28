A Lim Kim is in sixth place, with a score of -9, after the second round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

A Lim Kim Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Kim has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in four of her last 19 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day seven times.

Over her last 19 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Kim has made the cut in 11 consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 31 -4 271 0 18 3 4 $808,511

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur will play at 6,596 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,003.

The courses that Kim has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,585 yards, while TPC Kuala Lumpur will be 6,596 yards this week.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 17th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship placed her in the 49th percentile.

Kim shot better than 56% of the competitors at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Kim carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , worse than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Kim carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Kim's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the field average (7.3).

At that most recent outing, Kim carded a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Kim finished the BMW Ladies Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, the same as the field's average on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

