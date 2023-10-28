The Maybank Championship is in progress, and following the second round Albane Valenzuela is in 47th place at -2.

Looking to bet on Albane Valenzuela at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Valenzuela Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Albane Valenzuela Insights

Valenzuela has finished below par seven times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds.

She has carded one of the five best scores in two of her last 17 rounds played.

Valenzuela has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five tournaments, Valenzuela has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 44 E 277 0 15 1 2 $411,382

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,596 yards, TPC Kuala Lumpur is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,007 yards .

TPC Kuala Lumpur has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

TPC Kuala Lumpur checks in at 6,596 yards, 53 yards longer than the average course Valenzuela has played in the past year (6,543 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Valenzuela's Last Time Out

Valenzuela shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 26th percentile of the field.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was below average, putting her in the 19th percentile of the field.

Valenzuela shot better than only 3% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Valenzuela fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the tournament average was 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Valenzuela had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Valenzuela's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the tournament average (7.3).

In that most recent outing, Valenzuela's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.0).

Valenzuela ended the BMW Ladies Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0), with two on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Valenzuela underperformed compared to the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

All statistics in this article reflect Valenzuela's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

