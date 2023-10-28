Alexa Pano is in 16th place, at -4, after the first round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Alexa Pano is currently listed by sportsbooks at +17500 to pick up the win this weekend.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

+17500

Alexa Pano Insights

Pano has finished under par 10 times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over her last 16 rounds, Pano has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Pano has finished in the top 20 in two of her past five events.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Pano has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 35 -4 275 1 9 1 1 $354,131

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,007 yards in the past year, while TPC Kuala Lumpur is set for a shorter 6,596 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while TPC Kuala Lumpur has a recent scoring average of -6.

The courses that Pano has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,521 yards, while TPC Kuala Lumpur will be 6,596 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Pano's Last Time Out

Pano was in the ninth percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which landed her in the 31st percentile among all competitors.

Pano was better than 56% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.75.

Pano carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , worse than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Pano had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.4).

Pano carded fewer birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

In that last competition, Pano had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Pano finished the BMW Ladies Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Pano recorded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Pano's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

