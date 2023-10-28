At the end of the first round of the Maybank Championship, Amanda Tan is currently 67th with a score of +1.

Looking to place a bet on Amanda Tan at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Tan Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Amanda Tan Insights

Over her last four rounds, Tan has not finished below par or with a below-average score once.

She has not finished a single of her most recent four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Tan has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last four rounds.

In her past one events, Tan has not finished in the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in her only appearance.

Tan hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past one tournaments, with an average finish of 62nd.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 65 +5 185 0 2 0 0 $4,449

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,001 yards, which is longer than the 6,596-yard length for this event.

The average course Tan has played in the past year (6,679 yards) is 83 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,596).

Tan's Last Time Out

Tan finished in the sixth percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the HSBC Women's World Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the HSBC Women's World Championship ranked in the 12th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.00).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the HSBC Women's World Championship, Tan was better than just 18% of the golfers (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Tan recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the HSBC Women's World Championship, worse than the field average of 1.7.

On the 16 par-3s at the HSBC Women's World Championship, Tan carded six bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

Tan's three birdies or better on par-4s at the HSBC Women's World Championship were less than the field average of 5.9.

In that last tournament, Tan's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Tan ended the HSBC Women's World Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.1), with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the HSBC Women's World Championship, Tan underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

All statistics in this article reflect Tan's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.