Following the first round of the Maybank Championship, Amy Yang is currently 67th with a score of +1.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Yang Odds to Win: +50000

Amy Yang Insights

Yang has finished better than par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Yang has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Yang has finished in the top five in one of her past five appearances.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five events, Yang has finished in the top 10 once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 31 -3 265 0 16 3 3 $1.1M

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,596 yards this week, which is 405 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Yang has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,573 yards, while TPC Kuala Lumpur will be 6,596 yards this week.

Yang's Last Time Out

Yang finished in the 26th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.06 strokes.

She averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which placed her in the 29th percentile among all competitors.

Yang shot better than 56% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Yang recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Yang recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Yang had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

At that last competition, Yang's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.0).

Yang finished the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, equal to the field average on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Yang finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Yang's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

