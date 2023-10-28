On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Anders Lee going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Lee stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Lee scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Lee has no points on the power play.

Lee's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 23 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.3 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

