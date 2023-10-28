Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Nationwide Arena. If you're considering a bet on Lee against the Blue Jackets, we have lots of info to help.

Anders Lee vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee has averaged 15:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Lee has scored a goal in one of six games this season.

He has two games with a point this season, but in six contests Lee has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Lee has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the six games he's played.

The implied probability that Lee hits the over on his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Lee has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 23 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 4 2 Points 1 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

