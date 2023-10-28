The Maybank Championship is underway, and Andrea Lee is currently in 67th place with a score of +1.

Looking to place a bet on Andrea Lee at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

+40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Andrea Lee Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Lee has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in five of her last 20 rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In her past five events, Lee has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

In her past five events, Lee has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Lee has qualified for the weekend in eight tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 31 -2 271 0 15 0 3 $598,445

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,596 yards, 405 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Lee has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,569 yards, 27 yards shorter than the 6,596-yard TPC Kuala Lumpur this week.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee finished in the 55th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 2.94 strokes.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was below average, putting her in the 31st percentile of the field.

Lee was better than 43% of the competitors at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Lee recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other participants averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Lee recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.4).

Lee's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the field average (7.3).

In that most recent competition, Lee had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Lee finished the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 5.0.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lee finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Lee's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.