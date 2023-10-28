Can we anticipate Auston Matthews finding the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Matthews stats and insights

Matthews has scored in three of seven games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 4.9 shots per game, and converts 20.6% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

