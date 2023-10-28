Auston Matthews will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators meet on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Matthews in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Predators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Auston Matthews vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews' plus-minus this season, in 22:39 per game on the ice, is +1.

Matthews has scored a goal in a game three times this year over seven games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Matthews has a point in four games this season (out of seven), including multiple points three times.

Matthews has had an assist twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Matthews' implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Matthews has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Matthews Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 7 Games 2 9 Points 2 7 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.