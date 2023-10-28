The New York Islanders, Bo Horvat included, will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Horvat in that upcoming Islanders-Blue Jackets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bo Horvat vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Horvat has averaged 20:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Horvat has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though six games played, including multiple goals once.

Horvat has registered a point in a game three times this year over six games played, with multiple points in two games.

In two of six contests this year, Horvat has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Horvat goes over his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Horvat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Horvat Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 23 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 3 5 Points 7 3 Goals 2 2 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.