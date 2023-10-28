Can we count on Bobby Brink lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Anaheim Ducks at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brink stats and insights

In one of six games so far this season, Brink has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.