Will Bobby Brink Score a Goal Against the Ducks on October 28?
Can we count on Bobby Brink lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Anaheim Ducks at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Brink stats and insights
- In one of six games so far this season, Brink has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
