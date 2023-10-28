Bobby Brink Game Preview: Flyers vs. Ducks - October 28
The Philadelphia Flyers, with Bobby Brink, take the ice Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Brink available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bobby Brink vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Brink Season Stats Insights
- Brink has averaged 13:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).
- Through six games played this season, Brink has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.
- Brink has a point in three of six games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.
- Brink has an assist in two of six games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.
- The implied probability is 48.8% that Brink hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is a 33.3% chance of Brink having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Brink Stats vs. the Ducks
- The Ducks have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.