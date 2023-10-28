The Philadelphia Flyers, with Bobby Brink, take the ice Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Brink available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Bobby Brink vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Brink Season Stats Insights

Brink has averaged 13:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Through six games played this season, Brink has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Brink has a point in three of six games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Brink has an assist in two of six games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Brink hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Brink having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Brink Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

