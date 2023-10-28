The New York Islanders, with Brock Nelson, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If you're considering a bet on Nelson against the Blue Jackets, we have lots of info to help.

Brock Nelson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Nelson has averaged 17:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Nelson has scored in two of the six games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

In two of six games this season, Nelson has registered a point (multiple points both times).

In one of six games this season, Nelson has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Nelson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Nelson has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nelson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 23 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 4 4 Points 6 3 Goals 5 1 Assists 1

