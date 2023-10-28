Will Calle Jarnkrok Score a Goal Against the Predators on October 28?
Should you bet on Calle Jarnkrok to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jarnkrok stats and insights
- Jarnkrok has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Predators.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Jarnkrok averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.