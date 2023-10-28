Should you bet on Calle Jarnkrok to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarnkrok stats and insights

Jarnkrok has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Jarnkrok averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

