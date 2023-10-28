On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Cam Atkinson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Atkinson stats and insights

Atkinson has scored in three of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

Atkinson has picked up two assists on the power play.

Atkinson's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

