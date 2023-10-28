The Philadelphia Flyers, including Cam Atkinson, will be in action Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. If you'd like to wager on Atkinson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cam Atkinson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson has averaged 17:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Atkinson has netted a goal in a game three times this year in seven games played, including multiple goals once.

Atkinson has registered a point in a game four times this season over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

Atkinson has an assist in one of seven games this year, and had multiple assists in that game.

The implied probability that Atkinson hits the over on his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.