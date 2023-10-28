Can we anticipate Cameron York lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, York scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

York has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

