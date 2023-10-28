Celine Borge is in 22nd place, at -3, after the first round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Looking to bet on Celine Borge at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

+50000

Celine Borge Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Borge has scored better than par four times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with a top-10 score once in her last 14 rounds.

Borge has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five events, Borge's average finish has been 54th.

She has made the cut in two of her past five appearances.

Borge has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 39 -1 279 0 12 1 1 $467,785

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,596 yards, TPC Kuala Lumpur is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,007 yards .

TPC Kuala Lumpur has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Borge has played in the past year has been 44 yards shorter than the 6,596 yards TPC Kuala Lumpur will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Borge's Last Time Out

Borge finished in the third percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.38 strokes.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship ranked in the 42nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Borge was better than only 6% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Borge fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Borge had five bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

Borge's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the field average of 7.3.

In that last outing, Borge's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.0).

Borge finished the BMW Ladies Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Borge carded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Borge's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

