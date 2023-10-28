After the first round of the Maybank Championship, Chanettee Wannasaen is currently 40th with a score of -2.

Looking to wager on Chanettee Wannasaen at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Wannasaen Odds to Win: +40000

Chanettee Wannasaen Insights

Wannasaen has finished under par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Wannasaen has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In her past five tournaments, Wannasaen's average finish has been 56th.

Wannasaen has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Wannasaen will attempt to prolong her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 48 -5 272 1 7 1 1 $259,186

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur will play at 6,596 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,007.

Golfers at TPC Kuala Lumpur have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Wannasaen has played i the last year (6,510 yards) is 86 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,596).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Wannasaen's Last Time Out

Wannasaen shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 26th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship ranked in the fourth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Wannasaen shot better than only 17% of the golfers at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Wannasaen recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , worse than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Wannasaen had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Wannasaen's three birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the field average (7.3).

At that most recent competition, Wannasaen's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.0).

Wannasaen finished the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, less than the field's average, 5.0.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Wannasaen carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Wannasaen's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

