Will David Kampf score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Kampf stats and insights

Kampf is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.

Kampf has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

