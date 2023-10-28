Dottie Ardina is in 67th place, at +1, after the first round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Looking to bet on Dottie Ardina at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Ardina Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Dottie Ardina Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Ardina has scored below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over her last 15 rounds, Ardina has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Ardina has finished in the top 10 once in her past five appearances.

Ardina has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five events.

Ardina has qualified for the weekend in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 41 -1 234 0 7 0 1 $104,903

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,001 yards, which is longer than the 6,596-yard length for this event.

The average course Ardina has played in the past year has been 90 yards shorter than the 6,596 yards TPC Kuala Lumpur will be at for this event.

Ardina's Last Time Out

Ardina was good on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at The Ascendant LPGA, which placed her in the 55th percentile among all competitors.

Ardina was better than only 31% of the competitors at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Ardina carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Ardina had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.7).

Ardina's three birdies or better on par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were less than the tournament average of 3.5.

At that last outing, Ardina posted a bogey or worse on seven of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Ardina ended The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on three of 16 par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 3.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Ardina carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.4.

All statistics in this article reflect Ardina's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

