The Maybank Championship is in progress, and after the second round Esther Henseleit is in 47th place at -2.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards
Henseleit Odds to Win: +75000

Esther Henseleit Insights

Henseleit has finished under par 13 times and carded 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score in three of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Henseleit has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in eight of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Henseleit has finished in the top five in two of her past five tournaments.

Henseleit has finished within three shots of the leader in two of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Henseleit will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 31 -4 264 0 15 2 2 $552,686

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,001 yards, which is longer than the 6,596-yard length for this event.

The average course Henseleit has played i the last year (6,554 yards) is 42 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,596).

Henseleit's Last Time Out

Henseleit was in the 43rd percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was below average, putting her in the 10th percentile of the field.

Henseleit shot better than only 17% of the competitors at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Henseleit recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the field averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Henseleit carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.4).

Henseleit had fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

At that most recent outing, Henseleit had a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Henseleit ended the BMW Ladies Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Henseleit carded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Henseleit's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

