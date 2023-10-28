After the first round of the Maybank Championship, Eun-Hee Ji is currently 52nd with a score of -1.

Looking to place a wager on Eun-Hee Ji at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Ji Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Eun-Hee Ji Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Ji has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with a top-10 score three times in her last 19 rounds.

Ji has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In her past five tournaments, Ji has finished in the top 20 once.

Ji has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Ji hopes to qualify for the weekend for the eighth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 36 -3 263 0 17 1 1 $470,014

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur measures 6,596 yards for this tournament, 405 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,001).

Ji will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,573 yards in the past year.

Ji's Last Time Out

Ji was in the 55th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was below average, putting her in the eighth percentile of the field.

Ji shot better than 88% of the golfers at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Ji recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , better than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Ji recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.4).

Ji had fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

At that last competition, Ji posted a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Ji finished the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.0.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ji finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Ji's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

