Can we expect Garnet Hathaway scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hathaway stats and insights

Hathaway is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Hathaway has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

