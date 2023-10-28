Hinako Shibuno is in 52nd place, at -1, after the first round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Looking to place a bet on Hinako Shibuno at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Shibuno Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Hinako Shibuno Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Shibuno has shot better than par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over her last 16 rounds, Shibuno has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Shibuno's average finish has been 44th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Shibuno has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 38 -3 284 0 16 0 1 $284,798

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,596 yards, 411 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while TPC Kuala Lumpur has a recent scoring average of -6.

The average course Shibuno has played in the past year has been seven yards shorter than the 6,596 yards TPC Kuala Lumpur will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Shibuno's Last Time Out

Shibuno shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 26th percentile of the field.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was poor, putting her in the 19th percentile of the field.

Shibuno was better than 43% of the golfers at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Shibuno shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Shibuno carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Shibuno had fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

In that last competition, Shibuno's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.0).

Shibuno ended the BMW Ladies Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, the same as the field average on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Shibuno recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Shibuno's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

