For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jean-Gabriel Pageau a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pageau stats and insights

  • Pageau is yet to score through six games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
  • Pageau has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 23 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.3 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.