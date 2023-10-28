For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jean-Gabriel Pageau a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Pageau stats and insights

Pageau is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Pageau has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 23 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.3 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

